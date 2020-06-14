US Developing Hypersonic Missile That Can Hit Targets at Distance of 1,000 Miles - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that a hypersonic missile that the United States was developing is able to hit a target with a diameter of about 28 inches at a distance of 1,000 miles.

On May 15, Trump told reporters that the United States was developing a hypersonic missile that is 17 times faster compared to the fastest missile the military had available. The president revealed new details about the missile during an address at the US Military academy graduation ceremony in West Point earlier on Saturday.

"After years of devastating budget cuts and a military that was totally depleted from these endless wars, we have invested over 2 trillion ” trillion; that's with a 'T' ” Dollars in the most powerful fighting force, by far, on the planet Earth.

We are building new ships, bombers, jet fighters, and helicopters by the hundreds; new tanks, military satellites, rockets, and missiles; even a hypersonic missile that goes 17 times faster than the fastest missile currently available in the world and can hit a target 1,000 miles away within 14 inches from center point," Trump said.

Russian and Chinese demonstrations of new hypersonic missiles in recent years have prompted the United States to revive previously mothballed efforts to develop such weapons. On Friday, the US Senate Armed Services Committee approved additional funding for missile defense, including for hypersonic weapons.