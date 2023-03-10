UrduPoint.com

US Developing MRNA Vaccines Causing Concomitant Diseases Since 2017 - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

US Developing mRNA Vaccines Causing Concomitant Diseases Since 2017 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Moscow has information that the US has been developing mRNA vaccines that cause concomitant diseases and serious complications at the expense of of the US Department of the Teasury since 2017, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"According to available information, the development of vaccines of this type (mRNA vaccines) has been funded by the US state budget since 2017, and by the time commercially available drugs appeared, it was clear that they could cause the development of concomitant diseases and serious complications," Kirillov told reporters.

The official cited a former employee of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, saying that its products "by definition are biological weapons," since US law defines biological weapons as any biological agent, toxin, or delivery device ” vaccines with mRNA technology fit the definition.

"It was also proposed to treat the side effects of vaccination with drugs from Pfizer and Moderna companies, which have already received multibillion-dollar government contracts. This approach allows US pharmaceutical manufacturers to fully use the emergence of new pathogens to their advantage and receive unlimited profits," Kirillov added.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Drugs Budget Company 2017 From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.