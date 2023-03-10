US Developing mRNA Vaccines Causing Concomitant Diseases Since 2017 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Moscow has information that the US has been developing mRNA vaccines that cause concomitant diseases and serious complications at the expense of of the US Department of the Teasury since 2017, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"According to available information, the development of vaccines of this type (mRNA vaccines) has been funded by the US state budget since 2017, and by the time commercially available drugs appeared, it was clear that they could cause the development of concomitant diseases and serious complications," Kirillov told reporters.

The official cited a former employee of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, saying that its products "by definition are biological weapons," since US law defines biological weapons as any biological agent, toxin, or delivery device ” vaccines with mRNA technology fit the definition.

"It was also proposed to treat the side effects of vaccination with drugs from Pfizer and Moderna companies, which have already received multibillion-dollar government contracts. This approach allows US pharmaceutical manufacturers to fully use the emergence of new pathogens to their advantage and receive unlimited profits," Kirillov added.