UrduPoint.com

US Developing Portable Nuclear Reactors, Microwave Energy Beamed To Troops - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US Developing Portable Nuclear Reactors, Microwave Energy Beamed to Troops - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Defense Department is looking at small portable nuclear reactors and direct beaming microwave energy to battlefield combatants as well as directly harvesting solar energy in space as new battlefield energy sources that will not contribute to further global warming, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience Richard Kidd said on Thursday.

"Can we directly beam power from one source to another? Can we harvest power in space and beam power to earth?" Kidd told Defense One in an interview first released at the news organization's 2022 conference on climate change.

Developing small portable nuclear reactors was another solution being developed, Kidd said.

"We are looking at nuclear (reactor) small installations for power," Kidd said.

Defense Department planners were already looking at ways to use microwave power and solar energy both directly beamed to US warfighters and their units in battlefield situations without having to suffer thermodynamic energy loss, Kidd added.

Related Topics

Nuclear From

Recent Stories

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

1 hour ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

1 hour ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

1 hour ago
 US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblow ..

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy ..

1 hour ago
 US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in ..

US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

1 hour ago
 Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.