US Developing Portable Nuclear Reactors, Microwave Energy Beamed to Troops - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Defense Department is looking at small portable nuclear reactors and direct beaming microwave energy to battlefield combatants as well as directly harvesting solar energy in space as new battlefield energy sources that will not contribute to further global warming, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience Richard Kidd said on Thursday.

"Can we directly beam power from one source to another? Can we harvest power in space and beam power to earth?" Kidd told Defense One in an interview first released at the news organization's 2022 conference on climate change.

Developing small portable nuclear reactors was another solution being developed, Kidd said.

"We are looking at nuclear (reactor) small installations for power," Kidd said.

Defense Department planners were already looking at ways to use microwave power and solar energy both directly beamed to US warfighters and their units in battlefield situations without having to suffer thermodynamic energy loss, Kidd added.