Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

US Develops Biological Weapons in Ukraine - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The data obtained by the Russian Defense Ministry once again proves that the United States is developing biological weapons on the territory of Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"The US defense ministry is actively studying these economically significant infections outside the national territory in biolaboratories located along the borders of its geopolitical opponents. This once again confirms that the United States is developing biological weapons components outside of national jurisdiction, including on the territory of Ukraine," Kirillov told reporters.

