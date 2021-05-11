US Develops Individual Biological Weapons Plans for Different Countries - Russian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States is developing individual plans of biological research for many countries, primarily military ones, and forces their implementation through various joint programs declared as peaceful, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In recent years, the US and its NATO allies have significantly stepped up biological research in many countries across the world. The US is developing for each country individual action plans, based on the needs of national biological programs, primarily military ones," Patrushev said.

These plans are implemented "through harsh foisting" of programs like the Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction, Joint Biological Commitments and Joint Threat Reduction, he added.

The security chief expressed concerns about the approaching of military biologists from the US and its NATO allies to the Russian borders, as deadly microbes from US and NATO laboratories located near the Russian borders could "sort of accidentally" get into nature and lead to mass destruction of people both in Russia and in neighboring countries.

Last month, Patrushev told the Russian Kommersant newspaper that the US was creating more and more biological laboratories across the world, especially near the borders of Russia and China. There is good reason to believe that biological weapons are being developed in these laboratories, the official noted.