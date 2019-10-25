US Devises Humanitarian Trade Mechanism for Iran to Counter Money Laundering - Treasury

The United States has identified Iran as a primary source of money laundering and launched a mechanism to ensure funds meant for humanitarian trade with Tehran do not end up being used for producing weapons or other malign activities, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The United States has identified Iran as a Primary source of money laundering and launched a mechanism to ensure funds meant for humanitarian trade with Tehran do not end up being used for producing weapons or other malign activities, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday.

"This mechanism will help the international community perform enhanced due diligence on humanitarian trade to ensure that funds associated with permissible trade in support of the Iranian people are not diverted by the Iranian regime to develop ballistic missiles, support terrorism, or finance other malign activities," the release said of the joint initiative by the Treasury and State departments.

The Treasury Department explained it has identified Iran as a jurisdiction of primary money laundering concern under the USA PATRIOT Act, and the humanitarian trading mechanism is meant to protect the US financial system from Iran's undesirable financial activities.

"[Iran] deliberately ensures that there is no transparency in their economy so they can export terrorism around the world," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, adding that the new mechanism will ensure international companies "do not run afoul of sanctions" imposed by the United States on Iran.

The mechanism, designed solely for the purpose of commercial exports of humanitarian goods to Iran, can be used by US persons and US-owned or -controlled foreign entities, as well as non-US entities, the release pointed out.

The mechanism requires participating foreign governments and financial institutions to conduct enhanced due diligence and provide the Treasury Department with substantial and unprecedented amount of information, appropriate disclosure and use restrictions, on a monthly basis, as described in guidance provided by specific requirements outlined by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

A number of safeguards to prevent any sanctionable dealings with persons on OFAC's List of Specially Designated Nationals and blocked persons that have been designated in connection with Iran's support for terrorism or Weapons of Mass Destruction proliferation have also been included, the release said.

If foreign governments or financial institutions detect potential abuse, they must immediately restrict any suspicious transactions and provide relevant information to the Treasury Department, the release explained. The humanitarian mechanism will enable them to seek written confirmation from Treasury and State departments regarding sanctions compliance, according to the release.

While existing requirements under the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act of 2000 must still be observed, OFAC will also consider other requests related to humanitarian trade with Iran, in line with the long standing US policy of allowing for the sale of agricultural commodities, food, medicine and medical devices, the release said.