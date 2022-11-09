(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States is devising means to enable it preemptively destroy Russia's nuclear weapons and forestall a launch-under-attack decision by the Russian command, the Russian Defense Ministry's magazine Military Thought reported on Wednesday.

The US and NATO have replaced the traditional theory of deterrence with a theory of preemptive action, the Russian military magazine said, adding that the US wants to combine nuclear and strategic non-nuclear weapons in its deterrence of Russia.

"In the medium term, the United States aspires to obtain strategic non-nuclear weapons with short flight time to a target that does not fall under any bilateral or international restrictions, the use of which makes accomplishing strategic offensive missions possible, enabling elimination of a major part of the Russian nuclear weapons before the decision of launch-under-attack is made by Supreme Commander-in-Chief," the magazine said.

In the long term, Washington plans to develop a strategic reconnaissance-strike complex including a directed energy weapon and other advanced weapons system, the magazine said. Before it can be achieved, the US wants a transitional defense structure comprising existing and new means of kinetic and non-kinetic, global and regional, and nuclear impact.