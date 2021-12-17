US DHS Says No Data on Any Specific School Threats, Urges Vigilance Amid TikTok Warnings

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Department of Homeland Security said on Friday that there is no data indicating any specific threats to schools, but recommended communities to stay alert amid warnings of possible December 17 school shootings and bombings circulating on TikTok

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The US Department of Homeland Security said on Friday that there is no data indicating any specific threats to schools, but recommended communities to stay alert amid warnings of possible December 17 school shootings and bombings circulating on TikTok.

On Thursday, messages encouraging students to stay home Friday due to bombing and shooting threats at schools on December 17 started to circulate on the TikTok social network across the US.

"DHS is aware of public reporting that suggests possible threats to schools on December 17, 2021. DHS does not have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert," the agency tweeted.

It added that it will continue to monitor and keep the public informed.

"Individuals should report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

If you see something, say something," the DHS continued.

The US law enforcement agencies all urged students to stay home on Friday over the unconfirmed threatening messages. Police departments, FBI and schools' management across the US believe these threats may be a nationwide "TikTok challenge" or are being posted as an excuse to skip school before the winter break.

Schools and police departments took precautionary measures to increase security and patrols on campuses.

Meanwhile, TikTok responded on Twitter saying that it deals with threats, even if rumored, and is working with the US law enforcement to investigate any potential violence at schools, but "have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok."