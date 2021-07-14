US DHS Sent 3 Individuals to Haiti to Assess Security Situation - Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent three individuals to Haiti as part of an interagency delegation to the country meant to provide support in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday.

"We at the Department of Homeland Security sent three individuals to really assess the security situation specifically - cybersecurity, port security, airport security - and we conducted that assessment and we stand at the ready to provide assistance," Mayorkas said during a news conference.