US DHS Soliciting Public Comment on How to Prevent Family Separations at Border

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday that it is seeking public comment on how best to ensure that no migrant family is intentionally separated when they seek entry into the United States.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced its request that the public provide recommendations on how to permanently protect against the prior administration's practice of intentionally separating families at the border to deter others from migrating to the United States," the statement said.

The Request for Public Input is slated to be published in the Federal Register on Friday.

Comments will be accepted for 30 days until January 10, 2022. The public feedback will help the Biden administration determine how to implement immigration policy in the future that while being a deterrent won't be cruel or inhumane.

In February 2021, President Joe Biden ordered that an Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families be set up. The task force is in charge of identifying families intentionally separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy and reunifying them in the US. Such families are eligible for humanitarian parole and support services.