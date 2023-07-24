Open Menu

US DHS Undercounts, Does Not Accurately Monitor, Use Of Force By Its Agencies - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 11:12 PM

US DHS Undercounts, Does Not Accurately Monitor, Use of Force by Its Agencies - Report

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) undercounts and does not properly monitor the use of force and excessive force by all its officers and it needs to improve its capabilities to do so, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) undercounts and does not properly monitor the use of force and excessive force by all its officers and it needs to improve its capabilities to do so, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Monday.

"The agencies sometimes included multiple uses of force in a single report or reported them as a single incident - thereby undercounting DHS officers' actual uses of force," the report said. "Also, DHS hasn't developed a plan for how it will analyze use of force data.

"

The DHS requires the four agencies within the department that the GAO reviewed to submit data on uses of force, the report acknowledged.

However, "the data submitted to DHS undercount the frequency that officers used force against subjects," the GAO said.

Agencies sometimes submitted data to DHS that counted multiple reportable uses of force as a single incident and the department should therefore provide guidance on how agencies should submit data to it in order to enhance DHS's ability to oversee use of force activities across its agencies, the GAO recommended.

Related Topics

Gao All Government

Recent Stories

FAPUASA & APUBTA agree with HEC on promotion polic ..

FAPUASA & APUBTA agree with HEC on promotion policy

4 minutes ago
 Int'l EPI mission launches WUENIC in Pakistan

Int'l EPI mission launches WUENIC in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional Presi ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional President of Chad

16 minutes ago
 Final day of West Indies v India Test again delaye ..

Final day of West Indies v India Test again delayed by rain

8 minutes ago
 US Says 'No Perfect Solution' to Allow Ukraine to ..

US Says 'No Perfect Solution' to Allow Ukraine to Ship Same Grain as Under Black ..

8 minutes ago
 Former Romanian Top Diplomat Aurescu Running for J ..

Former Romanian Top Diplomat Aurescu Running for Judge at Int'l Court of Justice ..

8 minutes ago
UN Refugee Agency Calls for End to Sudan Fighting ..

UN Refugee Agency Calls for End to Sudan Fighting as Displacement Worsens

8 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

16 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Hopeful of Erdogan's Plans to Dis ..

State Dept. Says Hopeful of Erdogan's Plans to Discuss Grain Deal With Putin

8 minutes ago
 Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts receive rain

Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts receive rain

12 minutes ago
 Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves fix ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves fixation of MPRs of 25 new drugs

15 minutes ago
 Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtun ..

Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Matiullah Khan takes oat ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World