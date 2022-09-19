UrduPoint.com

US Did Engage With Taliban On Prisoner Swap To Free American Contractor - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 07:29 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The United States did engage with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to secure the release of American contractor Mark Frerichs, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Afghan officials said the United States released a powerful Afghan drug lord after two decades of imprisonment at Guantanamo Bay detention camp in return for Frerichs.

"We did engage with the Taliban," the official said.

