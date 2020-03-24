UrduPoint.com
US Did More Coronavirus Tests In 8 Days Than S. Korea In 8 Weeks - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

US Did More Coronavirus Tests in 8 Days Than S. Korea in 8 Weeks - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) In the last eight days the United States has conducted more tests than South Korea had in eight weeks, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx told reporters.

"I just want to speak to the Americans for just a second now. We have to ensure that we still are testing even though probably by today we will have done more tests than South Korea did in eight weeks," Brix said. "In the last eight days, we've done more testing than South Korea."

South Korea has been experiencing a decline in the daily number of new cases of the coronavirus since March 11 due to early testing and its other preventive measures, unlike the United States, which registered its first patient on the same date as the Asian country.

The US is currently suffering from a growing toll of COVID-19 cases, as it had only started to conduct tests weeks after the initial outbreak in the country.

To date, South Korea has confirmed over 9,000 coronavirus cases, including 120 fatalities. Meanwhile, the United States has registered more than 49,000 people infected with the virus and 600 deaths.

