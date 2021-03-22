UrduPoint.com
US Did Not Accept Putin's Offer To Hold Talks With Biden - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:33 PM

The United States did not accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to hold a conversation with his US, counterpart, Joe Biden, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The United States did not accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to hold a conversation with his US, counterpart, Joe Biden, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Last week, Biden said in an interview with the ABC news that Putin would have to "pay a price" for the alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he replied in the affirmative. Putin invited Biden to hold live talks on March 19 or March 22.

"We say with regret that the American side did not support the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a conversation with US President Joe Biden on March 19 or [March] 22 in the format of an open videoconference to discuss the bilateral problems, as well as issues of strategic stability," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that another opportunity to find a way out of the deadlock in the Moscow-Washington relations was missed and the US is to blame for it.

