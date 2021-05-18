UrduPoint.com
US Did Not Ask Russia To Remove It From List Of Unfriendly Nations - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

The United States has not asked Russia to remove it from the list of unfriendly nations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The United States has not asked Russia to remove it from the list of unfriendly nations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We have not yet received any requests to remove the US from the list of countries implementing unfriendly measures. Anyway, the criteria for being excluded from this list are the behavior of the authorities of a state and their readiness to take practical steps," Ryabkov told RBC.

