US Did Not Contact DPR to Discuss Fate of Detained Mercenaries - Pushilin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The United States have not yet contacted the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to discuss the fate of their citizens, who arrived to the republic as mercenaries, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"Currently no representatives of US authorities have contacted us ... How will it be possible to get their citizens out or rescue them without contacting the authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic I do not even see possible to discuss now," Pushilin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.