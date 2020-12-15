UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Did Not Coordinate With EU Imposing Sanctions Against Turkey - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Did Not Coordinate With EU Imposing Sanctions Against Turkey - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The United States did not coordinate with the European Union the newly imposed sanctions against Turkey, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Matthew Palmer told reporters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries and its head Ismail Demir as well as on three additional individuals over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 system.

"We've certainly been talking to... representatives of the European Union about potential EU sanctions but we haven't coordinated this announcement with Europeans," Palmer said.

Palmer explained the European Union would not expect coordinating something which is considered to be a unilateral US decision made in accordance with its national laws just as the United States does not have a "vote" in the European Union's sanctions regime.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Turkey Vote European Union Ankara Palmer United States

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

6 minutes ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

9 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadap ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

51 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to King of ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.