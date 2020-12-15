US Did Not Coordinate With EU Imposing Sanctions Against Turkey - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The United States did not coordinate with the European Union the newly imposed sanctions against Turkey, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Matthew Palmer told reporters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries and its head Ismail Demir as well as on three additional individuals over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 system.

"We've certainly been talking to... representatives of the European Union about potential EU sanctions but we haven't coordinated this announcement with Europeans," Palmer said.

Palmer explained the European Union would not expect coordinating something which is considered to be a unilateral US decision made in accordance with its national laws just as the United States does not have a "vote" in the European Union's sanctions regime.