US Did Not Coordinate With RSF on Evacuation of US Embassy Personnel - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) The United States did not coordinate with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan to carry out an evacuation of American personnel at the US Embassy in Khartoum, US Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass said.

"This operation was conducted by the Department of Defense and only by the Department of Defense," Bass said during a conference call late on Saturday night. "You may have seen some assertions in social media in recent hours that the rapid security forces somehow coordinated with us, supported this operation.

That was not the case."

Bass pointed out that the RSF cooperated to the extent that they did not fire on US service members in the course of the evacuation operation.

Meanwhile, the RSF said on Twitter that they coordinated with the US Forces Mission consisting of six aircraft, for evacuating US diplomats and their families on Sunday morning. The RSF added that they supervised all the arrangements that preceded the evacuation process and affirmed their readiness to ensure the safe return of diplomats to their countries.