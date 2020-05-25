US Did Not Invite Russia to Hold Talks on Open Skies Treaty Withdrawal - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The United States has not invited Russia to discuss Washington's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

"There have been no offers from the United States on talks as of now," Grushko said, when asked if there were any plans for contacts with Washington.

Grushko said that the Open Skies Consultative Commission, which was created "to handle issues of the treaty implementation" was doing its work.