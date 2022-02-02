US Did Not Make Responses to Russia Public, But Document Confirms US Stances - Pentagon

The United States did not make its responses to the Russian security proposals public, but the publication of the document confirms that Washington wants to negotiate and reach a solution, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States did not make its responses to the Russian security proposals public, but the publication of the document confirms that Washington wants to negotiate and reach a solution, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Spain's El Pais newspaper published the response a day earlier that the United States is ready to discuss with Russia the issues of the indivisibility of security and its interpretation.

"We did not make this document public, now it confirms to the entire world what we are saying (that) if Russia wants to negotiate a solution, this document makes clear that there is a part to do so," Kirby said.