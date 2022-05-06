The United States did not provide Ukraine with specific intelligence to allegedly target the Moskva warship, such reporting in US media is inaccurate, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022)

"Well, let me first say, to speak to the reports, they're inaccurate," Psaki told reporters during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One. "We did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information for the Moskva, we were not involved in the Ukrainians decision to strike the ship or in the operation they carried out.

We had no prior knowledge of Ukraine's intent to target the ship."

On Thursday, The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that the US provided Ukraine with intelligence to target Russia's flagship Moskva in the Black Sea in April, which, according to Moscow, sank on its way to the port of Sevastopol after a fire led to the explosion of ammunition. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has denied reports on the US intelligence assistance to Ukraine to target the flagship.