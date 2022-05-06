The United States did not provide Ukraine with specific intelligence to target Russia's flagship Moskva and such reporting in US media is inaccurate, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The United States did not provide Ukraine with specific intelligence to target Russia's flagship Moskva and such reporting in US media is inaccurate, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"Well, let me first say, to speak to the reports, they're inaccurate," Psaki said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One. "We did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information for the Moskva, we were not involved in the Ukrainians decision to strike the ship or in the operation they carried out. We had no prior knowledge of Ukraine's intent to target the ship."

On Thursday, The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that the United States provided Ukraine with intelligence to target Russia's flagship Moskva in the Black Sea in April, which, according to Moscow, sank on its way to the port of Sevastopol after a fire led to an explosion of the ship's ammunition. Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby denied reports claiming Washington assisted Kiev with intelligence to target Russia's flagship.

Psaki said she discussed this matter with President Joe Biden and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and their view is that the report is an inaccurate over-claiming of the United States' role and an under-claiming of Ukraine's capabilities.

Ukraine has a greater level of intelligence than the United States and they have their own intelligence capabilities to track and target Russian naval vessels, Psaki said.

However, Psaki also said the United States does provide a range of intelligence to help Ukrainian forces understand the threat posed by Russian ships in the Black Sea and to help them prepare to defend themselves against potential sea-based assaults.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.