US Did Not Try to Impose Its Approach to Strategic Stability on Russia in Geneva - Ryabkov

At the meeting in Geneva on strategic stability, the United States did not try to impose on Russia approaches that are obviously unacceptable for Moscow; the consultations were constructive, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) At the meeting in Geneva on strategic stability, the United States did not try to impose on Russia approaches that are obviously unacceptable for Moscow; the consultations were constructive, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The main indicators and criteria by which I can say that the meeting was positive and rather constructive, are the following: first, there were no attempts to impose on each other and we must pay tribute to the US side the approaches, which are obviously unacceptable for us," Ryabkov told reporters.

He recalled that in recent years Russia and the United States "to put it mildly, they basically argued, at times the level of decibels in our spats was quite high.

"

"When we held today's session in Geneva, we made sure that there is a focus on where areas for rapprochement and, ideally, points of contact may appear," the deputy minister said.

The second factor that makes it possible to speak about the constructiveness of the past meeting, is the fact that the parties were able to discuss "not only the substantive part of the upcoming strategic dialogue, but also outline a certain perspective," Ryabkov said

"We agreed to hold the next meeting in the same format at the end of September. The time before this meeting will be used to exchange information in a working order on how we can organize the further process in an optimal way. I must say that this is not an easy question," he added.