US Did 'Nothing Positive' to Solve Palestinian Problem - Abbas

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The United States has done nothing positive to solve the Palestinian question, and the administration of US President Donald Trump openly disregards the UN-backed "two-state solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday.

"For a long time already, the US administration acts in discord with international law. Impossible now to recall the US doing anything to support the international order - all their decisions and stances contradict the norms of international law," Abbas said in an interview with Russian journalists.

A good example is how Washington excluded from its "deal of the century" all issues related to Jerusalem, Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, the Palestinian leader added.

According to Abbas, Palestine has been engaged with the US "since the Oslo era [1993-1995] till today," and throughout this time, Washington "has not suggested anything positive to solve the Palestinian problem.

"Frankly speaking, Donald Trump's team does not believe in the two-state solution. It only cares about the Israeli state and in no way about the Palestinian people and their existence. The US administration openly acknowledges it, and we do not expect this stance to change in any way," Abbas added.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

The situation worsened in May 2018 after the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital. Palestine afterward rejected Washington's unilateral mediation efforts in the peace process with Israel.