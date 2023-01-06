US Diesel Demand Jumps at 2022 Close, Signaling Surfeit in Holiday Packages Delivery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Demand for diesel surged in the United States toward the end of 2022, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) that suggested an acceleration in trucking activity for holiday packages delivery.

The EIA reported a drawdown of 1.427 million barrels in distillate stockpiles for the week that ended on December 30. Analysts polled by US media had forecast a drop of just 396,000 barrels for that week. In the previous week to December 23, distillate inventories fell by 282,000 barrels.

Distillates are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets.

The distillate draw blotted out the impact of a crude oil inventory build of 1.694 million barrels reported by the EIA for the week that ended on December 30.

Crude stockpiles had been expected to rise by only 1.154 million barrels last week - some 47% lower than the level reported by the EIA. In the previous week to December 23, crude balances rose by just 718,000 barrels.

Notwithstanding the crude build, exports of US crude rose to 4.207 million barrels per day last week from the previous week's 3.465 M. There was an additional outflow of 3.3 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve that left the national oil reserve with its lowest crude balance since December 1983, the EIA said.

On the gasoline stockpile front, there was a decline of 346,000 barrels versus a forecast draw of 486,000. In the previous week, gasoline balances fell by 3.105 million barrels. Gasoline is the premier automobile fuel in the United States.