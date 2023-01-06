UrduPoint.com

US Diesel Demand Jumps At 2022 Close, Signaling Surfeit In Holiday Packages Delivery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Diesel Demand Jumps at 2022 Close, Signaling Surfeit in Holiday Packages Delivery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Demand for diesel surged in the United States toward the end of 2022, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) that suggested an acceleration in trucking activity for holiday packages delivery.

The EIA reported a drawdown of 1.427 million barrels in distillate stockpiles for the week that ended on December 30. Analysts polled by US media had forecast a drop of just 396,000 barrels for that week. In the previous week to December 23, distillate inventories fell by 282,000 barrels.

Distillates are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets.

The distillate draw blotted out the impact of a crude oil inventory build of 1.694 million barrels reported by the EIA for the week that ended on December 30.

Crude stockpiles had been expected to rise by only 1.154 million barrels last week - some 47% lower than the level reported by the EIA. In the previous week to December 23, crude balances rose by just 718,000 barrels.

Notwithstanding the crude build, exports of US crude rose to 4.207 million barrels per day last week from the previous week's 3.465 M. There was an additional outflow of 3.3 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve that left the national oil reserve with its lowest crude balance since December 1983, the EIA said.

On the gasoline stockpile front, there was a decline of 346,000 barrels versus a forecast draw of 486,000. In the previous week, gasoline balances fell by 3.105 million barrels. Gasoline is the premier automobile fuel in the United States.

Related Topics

Exports Oil United States December Media From Million

Recent Stories

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

17 minutes ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

17 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

17 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb busts Imran's fals ..

23 minutes ago
 Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.