WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The United States views Russia's efforts to mediate between the warring parties in Libya as an attempt to sideline the United Nations and advance its own narrow interests, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Christopher Robinson said on Wednesday.

"By bringing the GNA and LNA to Moscow in January, the Kremlin showed it seeks to create parallel diplomatic tracks that would sideline the UN and advance narrow Russian interests," Robinson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during the hearing on US policy toward Libya.

Russia hosted in early January a meeting between Libya's rival powers, the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

The summit was followed by a conference on Libyan reconciliation in Berlin, attended by 16 states and entities, including Russia, the United States and Turkey.

In a joint communiqué adopted at the Berlin conference, the signatories pledged to refrain from assisting the warring parties and observe the arms embargo imposed on Libya.