US Diplomat Completes 6-Day Energy Security Talks in Abu Dhabi - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon emphasized global benefits of stable energy markets, aided by surging American oil and gas production, during a the just concluded seminar in Abu Dhabi, the State Department said in a readout of the January 8-13 meeting.

"The purpose of Assistant Secretary Fannon's trip was to demonstrate continued US partnership in the region and to reassure global energy markets," the readout said. "In returning to the United Arab Emirates multiple times in the past year, Assistant Secretary Fannon seeks to leverage new US energy abundance to support partnerships in the face of regional challenges to political stability."

The United States is leading energy producer in the world, on track to produce more than 13 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2020, the readout said.