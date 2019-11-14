UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomat Credits Vice President Pence With Backing Release Of Military Aid To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:20 AM

US Diplomat Credits Vice President Pence With Backing Release of Military Aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Vice President Mike Pence advocated releasing $400 million in US military aid at a time when the assistance was being withheld by the Trump administration, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent told a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry.

"To the best of my understanding the vice president was an advocate for the release of the assistance," Kent said on Wednesday.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed directly to Pence in a September 1 conversation for a hold on military assistance to be lifted and Pence responded that he would phone Trump later in the day to relay the message and discuss the issue.

Neither Kent nor acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor could say whether Pence called the president, although Kent credited Pence with seeking to lift the hold.

Wednesday marked the first day of public hearings by House Democrats seeking evidence to impeach Trump over allegations he withheld military aid in exchange for a Trump-Zelenskyy meeting at the White House as well as a Ukrainian investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine White House Trump George September Democrats Best Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed to present UAE fraternity model to ..

1 hour ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends AED 53 million on ‘ ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Dalma Dhow Sa ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command announces martyrd ..

2 hours ago

Participation of Emirati girls in National and Res ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry released memorandum for one-time ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.