US Diplomat Heads To Africa On Terror-Fighting Mission - State Dept.

6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Denise Natali traveled to Africa for talks in two nations to explore and update joint efforts with the United States to fight terrorism, the State Department announced in a press release on Monday.

"In Maputo [Mozambique], A/S [Assistant Secretary] Natali will meet with officials from the Mozambican government, civil society, international partners, and the business community to discuss collaborative efforts to counter violent extremism and address stabilization challenges," the release said.

In Nairobi, Kenya, Natali will meet with Kenyan government officials, parliamentarians, local leaders, and civil society members to assess civilian security and countering violent extremism efforts, and reinforce the US Africa Strategy, the release added.

The trip began on Saturday, November 2, and ends on Wednesday, November 6, according to the release.

