US Diplomat In UN Backs Calls For Demilitarized Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US Diplomat in UN Backs Calls for Demilitarized Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) US Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Richard Mills on Tuesday supported the calls by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), arguing that it would allow for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safety inspections of the plant.

"Given the urgency of the situation, Russia must immediately follow the recommendation of Secretary-General Guterres and establish a demilitarized zone in the area surrounding the (Zaporizhzhia) plant," Mills said during a UN Security Council meeting. "A demilitarized zone would enable the IAEA team to travel to the facility, conduct an inspection and assess the safety, security and application of safeguards to ongoing nuclear plant operations.

"

The Biden administration recently organized a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov in which it urged Moscow to cease activities around the ZNPP and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine, according to the State Department.

Nebenzia said Russia expects IAEA to visit the ZNPP soon and confirm the situation on the ground. The Russian Defense Ministry is prepared to provide IAEA with high-resolution photos proving that weaponry is not located on the territory of the plant, Nebenzia also said.

Ukraine continues shelling the nuclear facility, deteriorating the situation since the last UN Security Council meeting two weeks ago, Nebenzia added.

