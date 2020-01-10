UrduPoint.com
US Diplomat Meets With Japanese, S. Korean Security Officials Over N. Korea - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met with senior Japanese and South Korean security officials in Washington this week to discuss coordination on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

"Biegun met with Republic of Korea (ROK) Blue House Director of the National Security Office Chung Eui-yong...

[and] reaffirmed close US-ROK coordination on North Korea," Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday.

In a separate statement, Ortagus said Biegun also met with Japanese National Security Secretariat (NSS) Secretary General Shigeru Kitamura for talks on ongoing coordination on global security issues including North Korea.

Both meetings took place in Washington on Wednesday, according to the State Department.

