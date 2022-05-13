US Diplomat Meets With Olympian Brittney Griner During Moscow Court Hearing - State Dept.

A consular officer from the US embassy in Russia had a chance to meet with Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner during a court hearing on Moscow and can confirm she is doing well, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

"We are monitoring very closely this morning's court hearing in Moscow. I can confirm that a consular officer at our embassy in Moscow was able to speak to her on the margins of the hearing," Price said during a press briefing. "The officer was able to confirm that Brittney Griner is doing as well as can be expected under what can only be described as exceedingly difficult circumstances.

"

Earlier on Friday, a Russian court ruled that Griner's detention will be extended until June 18 while her case is being investigated.

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on February 18 after a police dog alerted officers to vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

The Biden administration has said it considers Griner to be wrongfully detained in Russia.

Griner was playing for the Russian basketball club UMMC Yekaterinburg during the off-season at the Women's National Basketball Association in the United States.