UrduPoint.com

US Diplomat Meets With Olympian Brittney Griner During Moscow Court Hearing - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 08:44 PM

US Diplomat Meets With Olympian Brittney Griner During Moscow Court Hearing - State Dept.

A consular officer from the US embassy in Russia had a chance to meet with Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner during a court hearing on Moscow and can confirm she is doing well, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) A consular officer from the US embassy in Russia had a chance to meet with Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner during a court hearing on Moscow and can confirm she is doing well, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We are monitoring very closely this morning's court hearing in Moscow. I can confirm that a consular officer at our embassy in Moscow was able to speak to her on the margins of the hearing," Price said during a press briefing. "The officer was able to confirm that Brittney Griner is doing as well as can be expected under what can only be described as exceedingly difficult circumstances.

"

Earlier on Friday, a Russian court ruled that Griner's detention will be extended until June 18 while her case is being investigated.

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on February 18 after a police dog alerted officers to vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

The Biden administration has said it considers Griner to be wrongfully detained in Russia.

Griner was playing for the Russian basketball club UMMC Yekaterinburg during the off-season at the Women's National Basketball Association in the United States.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Moscow Russia Oil Yekaterinburg Price United States February June Women Gold Olympics From Vaping Airport Court

Recent Stories

Shazia Marri directs officials to resolve complain ..

Shazia Marri directs officials to resolve complaints of BISP beneficiaries on pr ..

33 seconds ago
 Trudeau Welcomes Pope's Plans to Visit Canada, Del ..

Trudeau Welcomes Pope's Plans to Visit Canada, Deliver Apology to Indigenous Peo ..

38 seconds ago
 Regional Director ombudsman to hold open katcheri ..

Regional Director ombudsman to hold open katcheri on May 18

1 minute ago
 Shoigu, Austin Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukrai ..

Shoigu, Austin Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukraine - Russian Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Govt approves amnesty scheme for multiple Pakistan ..

Govt approves amnesty scheme for multiple Pakistani passports holders

2 minutes ago
 Biden Speaks to Swedish, Finnish Leaders Amid Push ..

Biden Speaks to Swedish, Finnish Leaders Amid Push to Join NATO - White House

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.