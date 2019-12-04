US Diplomat Reaffirms Commitment to Nuclear Disarmament Efforts in Ottawa - State Dept.

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Trump administration's presidential envoy for nonproliferation addressed attendees at a nuclear verification meeting in Ottawa about Washington's commitment to disarmament efforts, the State Department said in a press release.

"Ambassador Jeffrey L. Eberhardt traveled to Ottawa to attend the 2019 International Partnership for Nuclear Verification (IPNDV) plenary meeting on December 3," the release said on Tuesday. "The Ambassador delivered remarks on the US commitment to promoting nuclear disarmament verification efforts and to advancing dialogue around creating an international security environment conducive to further progress on nuclear disarmament.

"

The IPNDV is in the closing stages of Phase II, which was launched at the November 2017 plenary meeting. During this phase, working groups will focus on verification of nuclear weapons declarations, verification of reductions, and technologies for verification.

The IPNDV, consisting of more than 25 states with and without nuclear weapons, works to identify the challenges associated with nuclear disarmament verification, and developing potential procedures and technologies to address those challenges.

The results of Phase II will be presented at the 2020 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference (NPT RevCon).