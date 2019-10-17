UrduPoint.com
US Diplomat, Saudi Officials Mull Regional Strategy To Counter Iran - State Department

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, in meetings with Saudi Arabia's ministers of defense and foreign affairs, promoted partnerships with nations in the region to oppose Iranian influence, the Department of State said in a readout of the session on Wednesday.

"The Under Secretary underscored the long-standing strong US partnership with Saudi Arabia and shared commitment to work with regional partners to counter Iran's malign influence and promote security and stability throughout the region," the readout said.

Hale made his pitch in meetings with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, the readout said.

Hale also thanked the Saudi leadership for helping to foster dialogue among parties in Yemen and for their generous support of humanitarian relief operations throughout that country.

A Saudi-led intervention in Yemen's civil war has been widely criticized for creating an international crisis characterized by widespread famine, disease and displaced migrants, prompting the US Congress to approve legislation halting US arms sales to the desert kingdom.

However, Saudi Arabia continues to lead all nations in US weapons purchases, with Congress unable to muster the two-thirds majority needed to override vetoes by President Donald Trump of arms-sale bans.

