US Diplomat Seeks Expanded Military Ties With EU Partners - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper is travelling to four nations in Europe for talks on security cooperation and military equipment sales, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Cooper travels to Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Poland October 14-24, 2020, to meet with US allies and partners on expanding security cooperation and defense trade that enhances our shared security," the release said.

The State Department said Cooper will meet senior officials in Greece to promote stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans. He is scheduled to visit the Souda Bay military base, the release said.

In Cyprus, Cooper will review new regulations allowing expanded sales of non-lethal US defense equipment and services that are controlled under the International Traffic and Arms Regulations, the release said.

In Bulgaria, Cooper will discuss with officials the more than $100 million in US military sales in the past two years to improve Bulgaria's combat effectiveness and interoperability with US forces and other NATO allies, the release said.

Cooper's visit to Poland will include discussions on the nation's defense modernization efforts, as well as the recently signed US-Poland Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, according to the release.