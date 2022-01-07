US Diplomat Sherman, OSCE Secretary General Discuss Ukraine, Russia - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and with the OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmidt in a phone call agreed to seek diplomatic ways for de-escalation during the upcoming council meeting next week amid ongoing tensions between Russian and Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman spoke today with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid to discuss their shared concern about Russia's military build-up along Ukraine's borders," Price said in a press release. "They agreed that the OSCE Permanent Council meeting next week will be an opportunity to call for de-escalation and diplomacy as well as discuss approaches to reduce regional tensions. The OSCE is a forum where all participating States have an equal voice."