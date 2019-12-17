UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomat To Attend Global Refugee Forum In Geneva - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Diplomat to Attend Global Refugee Forum in Geneva - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Refugees and Migration Carol Thompson O'Connell will attend the December 16-18 forum hosted by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Geneva to expound, the State Department announced in a press release on Monday.

"[US] Acting Assistant Secretary of State O'Connell will speak about America's leadership in humanitarian assistance and diplomacy as it relates to gender-based violence, education, and early childhood development in crisis situations," the release said.

She will also underscore US government priorities in support of regional refugee responses, the release added.

The US delegation to the global refugee forum is led by Ambassador Andrew Bremberg, and US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator Julie Cram will also join the delegation, according to the release.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Thompson Geneva December Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

7 minutes ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

7 minutes ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

25 minutes ago

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

25 minutes ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

25 minutes ago

Roast potatoes, brown toast may cause cancer: Scie ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.