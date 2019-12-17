US Diplomat to Attend Global Refugee Forum in Geneva - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Refugees and Migration Carol Thompson O'Connell will attend the December 16-18 forum hosted by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Geneva to expound, the State Department announced in a press release on Monday.

"[US] Acting Assistant Secretary of State O'Connell will speak about America's leadership in humanitarian assistance and diplomacy as it relates to gender-based violence, education, and early childhood development in crisis situations," the release said.

She will also underscore US government priorities in support of regional refugee responses, the release added.

The US delegation to the global refugee forum is led by Ambassador Andrew Bremberg, and US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator Julie Cram will also join the delegation, according to the release.