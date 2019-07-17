UrduPoint.com
US Diplomat To Court Venezuelans In Argentina During South America Trip - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The top US diplomat for the Western Hemisphere will be holding meetings with the Venezuelan community in Argentina during her tour through four South American nations over the coming week, the Department of State said in a media note on Tuesday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Kimberly Breier will travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 17-20," the note said. "On July 17... Breier will meet with Venezuelan Ambassador to Argentina Elisa Trotta and members of the Venezuelan migrant community in Argentina."

The State Department said Breier will then meet up with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his visit to Guayaquil, Ecuador, on July 20 and travel with him to Mexico City on July 21 and then to San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador.

"While in Argentina, she will also join Secretary Pompeo in his meeting with Argentine President Mauricio Macri and join regional leaders for the Second Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial to deepen cooperation in the fight against terrorism and transnational crime," the note said.

On July 18, Breier will join a ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the terror attack on the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society (AMIA) community center in Buenos Aires, which killed 85 people and injured more than 300, the State Department said.

