US Diplomat to Emphasize NATO Importance in Visit to Czech Republic - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Philip Reeker begins a three day visit to the Czech Republic for a series of events focusing on NATO's role in Europe, the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Ambassador Reeker will join [Czech Republic] Deputy Foreign Minister [Martin] Povejsil and others to discuss the role and importance of the NATO Alliance at an event hosted by the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) and the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy," the release said.

During the October 30-November 1 visit, Reeker will deliver remarks at CEPA's Transatlantic Policy Forum, the release added.

Reeker will also visit the headquarters of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty and meet with other senior Czech government leaders, the release added.