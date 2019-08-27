UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomat To Explore Venezuela Strategy In 3-Nation Visit To S. America - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

US Diplomat to Explore Venezuela Strategy in 3-Nation Visit to S. America - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan plans to discuss regional strategy for the crisis in Venezuela during a September 3-6 visit to Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay, the Department of State said in a press release on Monday.

"The Deputy Secretary will also further relations on counter-narcotics and citizen security, the crisis in Venezuela and expanding economic opportunity," the release said.

Meanwhile, White House adviser Ivanka Trump will travel with Sullivan on a mission to promote women's empowerment, the release also said.

In events with the Department of Defense, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and the Peace Corps, Sullivan and Trump will emphasize US support for female economic and political integration, the release added.

Venezuela has experienced political and economic crisis that worsened when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in January after questioning the election results in which incumbent President Nicolas Maduro worn.  The United States and more than 50 other countries have recognized Guaido, but Russia, China, Bolivia, Turkey and numerous other countries recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of attempting a coup in Venezuela to effect a change in government and claim the country's resources. 

Related Topics

Election Russia Turkey China White House Visit Trump Argentina Bolivia Paraguay United States Colombia Venezuela January September Women Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

8 minutes ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

47 minutes ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

48 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association Multan demands implem ..

48 minutes ago

French Open champion Barty fights back for US Open ..

48 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan presents case of Kashmir ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.