US Diplomat to Explore Venezuela Strategy in 3-Nation Visit to S. America - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan plans to discuss regional strategy for the crisis in Venezuela during a September 3-6 visit to Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay, the Department of State said in a press release on Monday.

"The Deputy Secretary will also further relations on counter-narcotics and citizen security, the crisis in Venezuela and expanding economic opportunity," the release said.

Meanwhile, White House adviser Ivanka Trump will travel with Sullivan on a mission to promote women's empowerment, the release also said.

In events with the Department of Defense, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and the Peace Corps, Sullivan and Trump will emphasize US support for female economic and political integration, the release added.

Venezuela has experienced political and economic crisis that worsened when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in January after questioning the election results in which incumbent President Nicolas Maduro worn. The United States and more than 50 other countries have recognized Guaido, but Russia, China, Bolivia, Turkey and numerous other countries recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of attempting a coup in Venezuela to effect a change in government and claim the country's resources.