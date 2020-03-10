US Diplomat to Join Bucharest Nine Ministerial in Lithuania - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Philip Reeker heads to Vilnius this week to attend a ministerial meeting with nine NATO eastern flank allies, the State Department said in a press release.

"Ambassador Reeker and the nine Allies on NATO's eastern flank will exchange views on burden sharing, relations with Russia, the PRC's [China's] role in Europe, energy security, and NATO's role in fighting terrorism," the release said on Monday.

While in Vilnius during the March 10-11 visit Reeker will also join the Lithuanians in commemorating the 30th anniversary of the nation's independence from the former Soviet Union.

The nations, known as the Bucharest nine, comprise Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Poland, six of which share a land border with Russia.