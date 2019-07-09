UrduPoint.com
US Diplomat To Meet EU Political Chiefs In Helsinki During 5-Nation Tour - State Dept.

US Diplomat to Meet EU Political Chiefs in Helsinki During 5-Nation Tour - State Dept.

US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale begins a five nation swing through Europe with a two-day meeting of European Union political directors in Finland on Tuesday, the Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale begins a five nation swing through Europe with a two-day meeting of European Union political directors in Finland on Tuesday, the Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday.

"On July 9, Undersecretary Hale will arrive in Helsinki, where he will meet with Finnish officials and the Political Directors of the 28 EU Member States to discuss, among other shared interests, Transatlantic security," the release said.

While in Helsinki, Hale will also have a side session with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov that was arranged with help from the government of Finland.

On Thursday, Hale will stop in the Estonian capital of Tallinn to meet Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and other officials, the release said.

Later in the day, Hale will fly to Prague for meetings with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis as well as the nation's foreign and defense ministers, the release added.

Hale will spend the weekend in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau for meetings with Prime Minister Maia Sandu and other officials to discuss the efforts of the new government to implement reforms and fight corruption, according to the release.

During a final stop in London on Monday, Hale will meet UK Political Director Richard Moore and UK Deputy National Security Adviser David Quarrey to discuss bilateral collaboration in the middle East and Russia.

