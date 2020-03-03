UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomat To Propose Global Anti-Drug Strategy For Next Decade At Upcoming UN Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Diplomat to Propose Global Anti-Drug Strategy for Next Decade at Upcoming UN Meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement James Walsh plans to propose expanded private-public partnerships in the next decade's drug-fighting strategy at an upcoming meeting of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), the State Department said in a press release.

"The United States will utilize the high-level, international platform of the CND to promote a balanced and comprehensive approach to drug control for the next decade.  In this context, the United States will support the efforts of the CND to consider questions on the international scheduling of cannabis while preserving the integrity of this important science-driven process," the release said on Monday.

The United States will also urge the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs to build public-private partnerships to address the production, trafficking, and illicit diversion of drugs and their precursors, the release added.

In addition, the United States plans a vote to place 13 dangerous and harmful substances under international control, including 12 new psychoactive substances, according to the release.

