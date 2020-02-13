US Diplomat to Seek NATO Unity Toward Russia at Munich Conference - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Philip Reeker heads to Europe on Friday for a week-long tour that will include a discussion of Russia's challenge to NATO at the annual Munich Security Conference, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"While in Munich, Ambassador Reeker will hold bilateral meetings with key Allies and partners to discuss coordination on global challenges, including the need to counter Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the release said.

NATO's military buildup in nations bordering Russia intensified following a 2014 referendum in which Crimea overwhelmingly voted in a referendum to rejoin Russia.

The Western countries - and Ukraine - do not recognize the results of the referendum and have imposed sanctions on Russia.

Russia has repeatedly said that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the issue of Crimea is "historically closed."

Following the Munich conference, Reeker will travel to France and Belgium to confer with senior officials during the February 14-21 trip.