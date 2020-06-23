UrduPoint.com
US Diplomat To Testify In House Probe Of Fired State Dept. Inspector General - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Diplomat to Testify in House Probe of Fired State Dept. Inspector General - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US Under Secretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao will testify before the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on July 2 as part of an investigation into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, Committee Chair Eliot Engel said in a press release on Monday.

"The American people deserve to know the truth about why the President sacked one of our government's independent watchdogs," Engel said.

Bulatao has emerged as a central figure in the removal of Linick, as well two investigations launched by Linick prior to his dismissal in May - both of which touch on allegations of improper conduct by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the release said.

Linick testified earlier that Bulatao had sought to quash an investigation of possible wrongdoing behind a 2019 emergency declaration used to facilitate more than $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other countries, the release said.

Linick also said that Bulatao, a close friend of Pompeo, was aware of a separate Inspector General investigation into misuse of State Department resources by Pompeo and his wife, the release added.

In recent months, President Donald Trump has removed five inspectors general and targeted four others for replacement by officials he perceives as more loyal to his administration's agenda, according to media reports.

