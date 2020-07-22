UrduPoint.com
US Diplomat to Visit Brussels to Discuss Plans for Dialogue With EU on China - State Dept

A high-ranking US diplomat will visit Brussels this week to discuss plans to open a dialogue between the United States and the European Union on China, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A high-ranking US diplomat will visit Brussels this week to discuss plans to open a dialogue between the United States and the European Union on China, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Ambassador Philip T. Reeker, head of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, will travel to Brussels July 23 to July 25 to meet with EU and Belgian counterparts to advance our Transatlantic relationship and promote key US-Belgium bilateral priorities," the release said.

"In discussions with EU officials, Ambassador Reeker will reinforce the critical role of the US-EU partnership in the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, underscore the importance of maintaining Transatlantic commerce and data flows, and plan for the US-EU Dialogue on China."

Reeker will also engage Belgian officials on areas of shared security, according to the release.

Earlier in July, Pompeo told reporters that the US would begin a dialogue with the European Union on a coordinated policy toward China "very shortly."

