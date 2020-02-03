US Diplomat to Visit Mexico to Review Efforts Against Illegal Immigration - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Michael Kozak begins a five-day visit to Mexico and Guatemala on Tuesday to examine progress in the efforts to counter illegal immigration and the drug trafficking, as well as US efforts to promote economic development in the region, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

"On February 4, Acting Assistant Secretary Kozak will travel to Mexico City, Mexico," the release said. "He will meet with Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and other Mexican officials to discuss the United States and Mexico's shared efforts to boost economic prosperity under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, continue bilateral cooperation on migration issues, strengthen counternarcotics and citizen security, and defend human rights and the rule of law.

On February 6, Kozak will travel to Guatemala City to attend meetings with members of Guatemala's new administration, including President Alejandro Giammattei and Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo, the release said.

Kozak will discuss continued bilateral cooperation on priority issues such as anti-corruption efforts, combating illegal migration and advancing economic growth, the release added.

In addition, the February 4-8 visit to both nations seeks to promote regional security and democratic governance, according to the release.