US Diplomat to Visit Saudi Arabia, 3 Other Nations for Security Talks - State Department

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker will travel to Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Jordan and Lebanon beginning next week for talks on security and economic issues, the Department of State said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker will travel to Saudi Arabia Jordan and Lebanon beginning next week for talks on security and economic issues, the Department of State said in a press release on Friday.

"During his trip, Assistant Secretary Schenker will emphasize the importance of our bilateral relationships and underscore the United States' deep commitment to continue working with our partners and allies in the region toward stability in the middle East and North Africa," the release said.

The release said Schenker plans to discuss security and economic issues during the September 4-13 trip.

While the release provided few details, the region faces numerous security challenges, including from terror groups such as the Islamic State (banned in Russia) and Iranian-backed proxy forces such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.