US Diplomat To Visit Southeast Asia To Engage Allies On Pressuring Myanmar - State Dept.

Fri 26th November 2021

US Diplomat to Visit Southeast Asia to Engage Allies on Pressuring Myanmar - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel J. Kritenbrink will depart for Southeast Asia on Saturday to engage regional allies on a range of issues, including ways to pressure the Myanmar military government into ceasing ongoing violence and allowing humanitarian access, the State Department said.

"Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Bangkok from November 27 to December 4," the State Department said in a press release. "He will engage allies and partners on regional democracy and human rights challenges; and discuss ways to pressure the Burmese military regime to cease the violence, allow for unhindered humanitarian access, and restore Burma's path to democracy.

"

Kritenbrink will meet with senior government officials to reiterate the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the regional architecture and the Indo-Pacific, the release said.

The situation in Myanmar remains a point of concern for Washington in light of ongoing clashes between the military and civil protesters following the coup on February 1. The military takeover started a wave of civil protests, and more than 1,180 people have died in clashes with the authorities.

