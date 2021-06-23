UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday met with UN Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener to discuss international efforts to stop the violence perpetrated by the military in the Southeast Asian country following its seizure of power, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the meeting.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman and Special Envoy Burgener discussed the international community's efforts to help bring an end to the Burmese military's violence and repression, including by urging ASEAN to hold the Burmese military accountable to the five-point consensus and supporting the people of Burma in their efforts to return Burma to the path of democracy," Price said.

During their meeting in Washington, D.C., the two officials also addressed the efforts to ensure access to life-saving humanitarian aid for vulnerable populations in Myanmar and encourage countries in the region to support refugees and asylum seekers.

In her speech at the UN Security Council in New York last week, Scharner Burgener voiced alarm about the human rights and humanitarian situation in Myanmar since the February 1 coup.

According to the UN special envoy, nearly 900 people have already been killed by security forces and the country is now facing the possibility of a large-scale civil war.